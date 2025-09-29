Nick Woltemade refuses Gabriel’s apology after ‘elbow’ clash in Arsenal victory

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes in action with Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade at St James' Park in Newcastle on September 28, 2025. — Reuters

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United forward Nick Woltemade has refused to accept an apology from Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes, after the defender allegedly ‘elbowed him in the face’ during a celebration at St James Park.

The German striker voiced frustration over dangerous challenges and poor sportsmanship in the Premier League.

Woltemade, who joined Newcastle this summer for a club-record £65m from VfB Stuttgart, had put Eddie Howe’s side ahead with a 34th-minute header.

Television replays show Gabriel’s arm catching Woltemade after the Brazilian scored a stoppage-time winner to seal Arsenal’s 2-1 victory.

Match officials and VAR took no action, and Gabriel later told teammates he had been pushed before the contact.

In a post-match analysis, Newcastle midfielder described the clash in detail, stressing that Gabriel's contact was deliberate and avoidable as it is not my type of game.

"After the goal there was a situation I felt his elbow in my face in two metres, but I'm not the type of player to fall down for this. It's hard because sometimes maybe you have to do this, but this is not my type of football,” Woltemade said.

The 23-year-old said Gabriel apologised afterwards but insisted that it was not enough, adding that apologies do not excuse dangerous play.

"He said sorry after, but I don't like this, if you do some things in game and then a few seconds you say sorry, that's not part of the game,” the midfielder claimed.

Arsenal’s boss Arteta said he had not seen the incident when questioned post-match.

Earlier in the match, the controversy overshadowed a dramatic game in which Mikel Merino equalised in the 84th minute for Arsenal before Gabriel’s late header sealed the comeback win, leaving Newcastle stunned in front of their home crowd.

Newcastle will look to recover quickly as they aim to close their growing gap with the top half in the Premier League standings.