Federer reveals strategy to beat Alcaraz, hails Fritz’s Laver Cup shock

This collage of photos shows Swiss former tennis player Roger Federer (left) and Carlos Alcaraz. — AFP/Reuters

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, at the 2025 Laver Cup, has praised Taylor Fritz’s stunning win over Carlos Alcaraz and outlined the aggressive strategy needed to stop the World No. 1.

The Spaniard has lost just seven matches all season, and his victory at the US Open saw him move ahead of long-time rival Jannik Sinner.

That momentum makes him the favourite for the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Finals to close out the year.

Still, Federer shared his thoughts on how he would approach beating Alcaraz.

He suggested that outmanoeuvring is one possible tactic to defeat Alcaraz, 22, although it is challenging to execute.

“I mean, obviously it’s surface-based,not every surface allows you just to power through. Maybe against Alcaraz, sometimes you have to outmanoeuvre him, which is obviously super difficult,’’ Federer said.

“What I did see is just what he’s able to cover, and with the speed that he has, you have to go in with a mindset that you need to win the point twice."

Federer, 44, also acknowledged that Alcaraz’s athleticism often forces opponents into extra-pressure situations.

“That can really throw some question marks, Even if you’re hitting an easy forehand that’s normally a winner,’’ he explained.

Outlining his own strategy, the Swiss great revealed he would double down on his aggressive instincts.

“I would obviously play very aggressive against him on an indoor court like this, like Taylor [Fritz] did—keep coming at him, make him feel uncomfortable, mix it up, come in some,’’ Federer stated.

The former World No.1 also praised Fritz, who stunned Alcaraz in straight sets at the Laver Cup and showcased his full arsenal against the Spaniard.

“I thought that Taylor did an amazing job, serving clutch when he had to, and then just being really solid when he did,’’ he said.

“And also in defense, you have to show the whole arsenal against Carlos, because he will stress that out and figure it out normally. Yesterday was a big surprise that he just didn’t—he kind of ran out of time."