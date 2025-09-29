Arsenal’s set-piece power sinks Newcastle in stoppage time

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates in a Premier League match against Newcastle United. — Reuters

NEWCASTLE: Arsenal produced a dramatic late turnaround to beat Newcastle United 2-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday, strengthening their Premier League title challenge.

Nick Woltemade’s first-half header put Newcastle ahead, and the hosts looked on course for a fourth successive home win over the Gunners.

Arsenal had earlier been denied a penalty by VAR, while Nick Pope frustrated them with key saves from Eberechi Eze, Jurrien Timber, and Leandro Trossard, who struck the post.

The breakthrough came in the 84th minute, when substitute Mikel Merino converted Declan Rice's cross from a short corner.

Six minutes into stoppage time, Arsenal struck again. After going short for the equaliser, they went direct as Martin Odegaard’s delivery found Gabriel Magalhaes, and another set-piece sealed victory, as he powered home a header at the near post. The away fans roared, and Arsenal maintained their history of scoring late goals.

Arsenal’s boss, Mikel Arteta, described the outcome as a defining moment and a big opportunity for us to prove ourselves.

"To win in the manner that we have done it, wow, what a feeling, it was a massive opportunity to make a statement and to prove to everybody and ourselves the team that we are," Arteta stated.

Goalscorer Mikel Merino, who struck against his former club, praised Arsenal’s set-piece mentality.

“It’s not only about strategy but also mentality. For us, it is a matter of keep doing what we do at the highest level. In the end, the last one, the last second, we scored and I’m really happy,” Merino said.

The victory narrowed the gap on leaders Liverpool, who dropped points against Crystal Palace earlier in the day. Newcastle, who have often relied on aggression and intensity to unsettle Arsenal, were left stunned as the visitors’ set-piece strength proved decisive once again.

It is pertinent to mention that Arsenal has scored 36 league goals from corners, 15 more than any other side since last season.