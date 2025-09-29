Salman Ali Agha blames batting collapse for Asia Cup 2025 final defeat

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha speaks at the captains' press conference ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 9, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha termed his team’s failure in the batting department the primary reason behind their defeat against arch-rivals India in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the opening pair of Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman gave Pakistan a flamboyant start by putting together 84 runs ahead of the halfway mark.

Top-ranked T20I batter Varun Chakaravarthy gave India their first breakthrough in the 10th over by dismissing Farhan, who remained the top-scorer with 57 off 38 deliveries, smashing five fours and three sixes.

Despite Farhan’s dismissal, Pakistan were in a decent position as they had reached 113/1 in 12.4 overs before Kuldeep Yadav sent left-handed batter Saim Ayub (14) back.

His dismissal sparked a match-defining collapse, which saw Pakistan lose their remaining eight wickets for just 33 runs in 38 balls and were ultimately bowled out for a meagre 146 in 19.1 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Agha rued their inability to score enough runs before hinting at an overhaul in the department.

“It is a tough pill to swallow right now. We lost wickets while batting, we were outstanding with the ball but didn't have enough runs on the board,” Agha said.

“We didn't rotate strike and lost too many wickets. We have to sort out our batting very soon,” he added.

Despite defending a modest total, Pakistan’s bowling unit made India do hard yards to chase down the total as they conceded 19.4 overs and lost five wickets in the process.

Pakistan were especially lethal at the start of the second innings, with Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Shah Afridi collectively reducing the Men in Blue to 20/3 in four overs by dismissing in-form Abhishek Sharma (five), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (one) and Shubman Gill (12) cheaply.

Although a gutsy knock by middle-order batter Tilak Varma eventually led India to the title victory, Agha applauded his side’s bowling attack for displaying grit.

“They bowled outstandingly well, they (India) needed 63 from 6 overs and I thought we had the game. But the batting was what cost us the game,” Agha continued.

The Pakistan captain concluded by expressing pride in his team before vowing to work hard and make a strong comeback.

“I am very proud of the team and there is so much to look forward to, we will work hard and come back stronger.”