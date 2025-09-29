Cricket fraternity reacts after Pakistan lose Asia Cup 2025 final to India

The Pakistan team is pictured after their defeat in the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 final against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28, 2025. – AFP

DUBAI: The Pakistan cricket community was left heartbroken on Sunday as the national team succumbed to arch-rivals India in a thrilling ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Team India secured their ninth Asia Cup title after defeating the green shirts in a nail-biting encounter, leaving Pakistan’s players and fans devastated.

“Almost. Pakistan, we didn’t play to our full potential, and I believe when we do, we can beat anyone. Always #PakistanZindabad,” he wrote.

However, not all reactions were diplomatic. Former batter Sohaib Maqsood criticised Pakistan captain Salman Agha’s leadership in the final moments.

“Agha Salman, if you can’t come to bowl in this situation, you deserve to lose, brother. Absolutely pathetic,” he tweeted.

Spin legend Saeed Ajmal also expressed his frustration over the captain’s bowling decisions.

“Spinners were our best pick! Why didn’t Agha bowl himself? At least Nawaz should have been given a chance #PAKvsIND,” Ajmal wrote.

Pacer Rumman Raees offered a more balanced perspective, commending the bowlers’ efforts despite the defeat.

“We all are equally broken! But never mind, it’s all part of the game. Bowlers showed great courage defending a low total. Heads up, boys—look forward to new challenges. Always backing you! Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰,” he said.

Test batter Fawad Alam also reflected on key moments that shaped the result.

“A nail-biting final that slipped away from us. Some poor captaincy decisions, a batting collapse, and crucial lapses in the field made the difference in a game that was within reach. Credit to Tilak for a composed knock under pressure,” Alam wrote.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood highlighted the positives despite the loss.

“The final itself is a step in the right direction. The fight shown today, and in the other games by team 🇵🇰 despite the external noise, will make this team stronger. Chin up, 🇵🇰—a long way to go. This game is a great leveller. PS: The rivalry was quite evident 😇 Sports always wins,” Masood wrote.

