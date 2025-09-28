Wasim Akram slams Suryakumar Yadav’s controversial appeal in Asia Cup final

Pakistan batters Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat run between the tickets against India during Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, September 28, 2025. — Screengrab/livestream

DUBAI: Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram expressed disappointment over an on-field incident involving Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav during the high-octane ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The controversy arose in the 16th over when Pakistan, batting first, were struggling to maintain momentum. As Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha stepped down the track to drive a delivery through extra cover, he sprinted for a second run.

Yadav, attempting to stop the ball, dived and threw it towards the stumps, but the ball struck Salman on his way back. Immediately, Yadav appealed for obstruction, claiming Salman had blocked the throw.

Replays, however, clearly showed that Salman remained focused on the ball and did not alter his running line. The third umpire quickly ruled out any obstruction, allowing the game to continue.

Commentating on the incident, Akram remarked, “Talk about sportsmanship,” highlighting the questionable nature of the appeal.

The incident sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with many fans labeling Yadav’s appeal as “horrendous” and “unsporting,” arguing that Salman had done nothing wrong and was solely focused on completing his run.

Earlier in the match, India’s decision to bowl first, made by captain Suryakumar Yadav, paid dividends. Pakistan, despite a strong start, were eventually bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs.

Pakistan’s opening pair, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman, laid a solid foundation with an 84-run partnership inside the first half of the innings. Farhan top-scored with 57 off 38 balls, including five fours and three sixes.

After his dismissal, Saim Ayub joined Fakhar Zaman for a brief 29-run partnership but fell to Kuldeep Yadav in the 13th over, contributing 14 off 11 balls.

This triggered a dramatic middle-order collapse, with Pakistan losing six wickets in just 25 deliveries, eventually sliding to 134/8 in 17 overs. Fakhar Zaman remained a key contributor with 46 off 35 balls, including two sixes and as many fours.

Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler for India, claiming four wickets for 30 runs in his four-over spell, while Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy chipped in with two wickets apiece.