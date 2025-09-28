India edge past Pakistan to win Asia Cup 2025

India's Tilak Varma plays a shot during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Middle-order batter Tilak Varma’s anchoring half-century helped India down Pakistan and win the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Set to chase a modest 147-run target, the reigning world champions had to do hard yards to eventually knock the winning runs in 19.4 overs after losing five wickets.

India got off to a dismal start to the pursuit as Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Shah Afridi ran through their top-order, dismissing in-form Abhishek Sharma (five), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (one) and Shubman Gill (12) cheaply and reducing them to 20/3 in four overs.

Following the disastrous start, middle-order batters Varma and Sanju Samson launched an astounding recovery by putting together 57 runs off 50 deliveries until the latter was sent back by Abrar Ahmed in the 13th over.

The wicketkeeper batter mustered 24 off 21 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six.

Varma was then joined by all-rounder Shivam Dube in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly under pressure to add crucial 60 runs for the fifth wicket until Faheem struck again in the penultimate over, dismissing the latter, who made 33 off 22 with the help of two sixes and as many fours.

Tilak Varma, on the other hand, batted until the end and top-scored with an unbeaten 69 off 53 deliveries, studded with four sixes and three fours.

Faheem was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking three wickets for 29 runs in his four overs, while Abrar and Shaheen could pick up one apiece.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s decision to bowl first eventually proved beneficial as his team’s bowling unit made a strong comeback to bundle out Pakistan for 146 in 19.1 overs.

The Green Shirts got off to a commanding start to their innings as their opening pair of Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman yielded a quickfire 84 runs before the halfway mark.

Top-ranked T20I bowler Varun Chakravarthy eventually broke the crucial partnership in the 10th over by getting Pakistan’s mainstay Farhan caught at deep mid-wicket.

The right-handed opener remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 57 off 38 deliveries, studded with five fours and three sixes.

Following his departure, out-of-form Saim Ayub joined Fakhar for a brief 29-run partnership until falling victim to Kuldeep Yadav in the 13th over, contributing 14 off 11 deliveries with the help of two boundaries.

His dismissal sparked a middle-order collapse which saw Pakistan lose their remaining nine wickets for just 33 runs, including that of set batter Fakhar, in the span of 38 deliveries and were consequently all out for a below-par total.

Fakhar remained a notable run-getter for Pakistan with his 35-ball 46, comprising two sixes and as many fours.

Yadav was the standout bowler for India, taking four wickets for 30 runs in his four overs, while Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Chakravarthy chipped in with two each.