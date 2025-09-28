Sahibzada Farhan registers all-time T20I record with six against Jasprit Bumrah

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (left) and India's Jasprit Bumrah in action during the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Pakistan’s top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan etched his name in the T20 Internationals history by smashing ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for a six in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final, underway here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Farhan, who is the first Pakistani batter to hit Bumrah for a six in international cricket, has now become the only batter overall in the format to hit three sixes off the pacer.

Farhan started his dominance over Bumrah in the group-stage Asia Cup 2025 match at the same venue on September 14, clearing the boundary twice.

The first blow came on the third delivery of the fourth over when Farhan adequately judged a good-length delivery, angling in, from Bumrah and smashed it over the long-on boundary to break the jinx.

The second occurrence came on the third delivery of Bumrah’s next over, when Farhan launched a short-pitched delivery angling in over backwards square.

Bumrah was again targeted by Farhan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 final, smashing one six and a four.

Farhan started cautiously against Bumrah, playing two dots and running a couple before lofting one over cover to smash a boundary.

The right-handed batter greeted Bumrah in his next over with another lofted four over the midwicket and followed it up with a gigantic six over mid-off, ultimately scoring 12 runs off the pacer in the over.

Overall, Farhan has thus far scored 51 runs against Bumrah off 34 deliveries in T20Is with the help of three sixes and six fours.