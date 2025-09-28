Asia Cup 2025: Fans react as Sahibzada Farhan extends dominance over Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 final against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Pakistan’s top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan went after ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the blockbuster ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, leaving cricket fans in awe.

Farhan, who became the first-ever Pakistani to hit Bumrah for a six in international cricket during the traditional rivals’ group-stage Asia Cup 2025 match on September 14, charged against the pacer again in the historic final.

In the ongoing summit clash, Farhan started cautiously against Bumrah, playing two dots and running a couple before lofting one over cover to smash a boundary.

The right-handed batter greeted Bumrah in his next over with another lofted four over the midwicket and followed it up with a gigantic six over mid-off, ultimately scoring 12 runs off the pacer in the over.

Overall, Farhan has thus far scored 51 runs against Bumrah off 34 deliveries in T20Is with the help of three sixes and six fours.

Farhan’s dominance over Bumrah has become a point of discussion between cricket fans, who praised the batter’s temperament against one of the best fast bowlers in world cricket currently.

“The way Farhan has been taking on Bumrah this Asia Cup is something...not many can do,” a cricket fan with the username, lazy_cherry0, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Seems like Farhan has some personal animosity with Bumrah,” a user quipped on the microblogging site.

A cricket fan criticised Bumrah’s strategy while bowling to Farhan, calling him “brainless” and “amateur”.

“Bumrah is so brainless while bowling to Farhan, like seriously bowling him 3rd time, still bowling like amateur,” a cricket fan wrote.

Notably, when this story was filed, Sahibzada Farhan’s unbeaten half-century had taken Pakistan to 77/0 in nine overs against India.