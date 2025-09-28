India win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (centre) and India's Suryakumar (right) at the toss for the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — PCB

DUBAI: India have won the toss and opted to field first against arch-rivals Pakistan in the blockbuster ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Head-to-head

Traditional rivals Pakistan and India have come face-to-face 15 times in T20Is, with the Men in Blue dominating the head-to-head record with 12 victories, compared to the Green Shirts’ three.

The two teams also locked horns in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious on both occasions.

Matches: 15

India: 12

Pakistan: 3

Form Guide

Pakistan and India enter the historic fixture with contrasting momentum as the 2016 champions are on an eight-match winning streak, while the Green Shirts have two defeats in their last five completed T20Is.

Notably, both of Pakistan’s defeats came against India in the prior stages of the ongoing eight-team tournament.

Pakistan: W, W, L, W, L (most recent first)

India: W, W, W, W, W