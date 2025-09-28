Pakistan captain Salman Agha left alone in Asia Cup 2025 trophy shoot

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha is pictured with the Asia Cup 2025 trophy ahead of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. – ACC

DUBAI: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha was left posing alone with the Asia Cup 2025 trophy after his Indian counterpart, Suryakumar Yadav, did not attend the pre-final photoshoot at the Dubai International Stadium.

Traditionally, captains of both finalists take part in a joint trophy shoot ahead of the title clash. However, Salman appeared by himself.

The Indian team management later clarified to local media that they had not received any instructions from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to participate in the photoshoot.

This comes amid ongoing controversies between the two teams during the tournament.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav was criticised for repeatedly avoiding customary handshakes with Salman Agha, including during the group stage toss and again after scoring the winning runs.

Tensions escalated when Indian players immediately returned to the dressing room after that game, locking the doors while Pakistan’s squad remained on the field for post-match courtesies.

Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema lodged an official protest against both India’s conduct and match referee Andy Pycroft.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later disclosed that Pycroft apologised, calling the incident a “miscommunication.”

A similar situation occurred during the Super Four clash on September 21, when both teams once again refrained from exchanging handshakes.

For the unversed, the historic final marks the first time Pakistan and India will face each other in an Asia Cup title clash, further fueling excitement around the encounter.

The Asia Cup, inaugurated in 1984 in the UAE with Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka competing in a round-robin format, has a rich history.

India claimed the inaugural title, while the first-ever final was contested in 1986, where Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Colombo to secure their maiden championship.

Pakistan won their first Asia Cup in 2000, beating Sri Lanka by 39 runs in Dhaka, and added a second title in 2012. Overall, Pakistan have featured in five Asia Cup finals, winning twice and finishing runners-up three times, most recently against Sri Lanka in 2022.

India remain the tournament’s most successful team, having reached 11 finals, winning eight titles, and finishing runners-up on three occasions.