Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar skips handshake again with Agha at final toss

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) alongwith India's Surykumar Yadav at toss ahead of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. - Screegrab/livestream

DUBAI: The much-debated handshake controversy between India and Pakistan resurfaced on Sunday, as Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav once again avoided shaking hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha during the toss of the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After winning the toss, Suryakumar chose to bowl first and walked straight to match referee Richie Richardson to convey his decision in the high-stakes clash.

This marks the third time during the tournament that tensions have flared at the toss between the two captains. In their group-stage encounter on September 14, Suryakumar had refrained from the customary handshake.

The second incident occurred during the Super Four clash on September 21, when the Indian skipper avoided shaking hands altogether.

The matter escalated further after India’s Super Four victory, when Suryakumar, having struck the winning runs, left the field with teammate Shivam Dube without greeting the Pakistani players.

Pakistan’s squad remained on the field expecting the traditional post-match gesture, but the Indian players instead walked straight to their dressing room, closing the door behind them.

The episode led Pakistan’s team manager, Naveed Akram Cheema, to file an official complaint against India’s conduct and match referee Andy Pycroft, accusing him of mishandling the situation.

According to the PCB, Pycroft later described the incident as a “miscommunication” and issued an apology.

Later on the referee apologised and termed the incident a result of miscommunication and apologised, while the International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed ‘willingess’ to conduct an inquiry over the handshake row.

Meanwhile, Indian media had earlier reported, ahead of the Super Four clash, that the team would maintain its “no-handshake” stance.