Shahnawaz Dahani predicts Pakistan’s top performers in Asia Cup 2025 final

Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani celebrates taking a wicket during their third T20I against West Indies at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on December 16, 2021. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Shahnawaz Dahani predicted the national team’s top performers for the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final against India, scheduled to be played here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Dahani, who represented Pakistan in two ODIs and 11 T20Is, backed top-order batters Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, alongside all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, to deliver in the historic fixture.

“I believe tonight our top performers for Pakistan will be: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf,” Dahani wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

I beleive tonight our top performers for Pakistan will be:

1. Fakhar zaman

2. Saim Ayub

3. Faheem Ashraf.#AsiaCupFinal #PAKvsIND — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) September 28, 2025

Dahani’s prediction came at a time when all three Pakistan players are struggling in the ongoing eight-team tournament, especially Ayub, who has just 23 runs in six innings at a dismal average of 3.83 and a strike rate of 85.18.

The 24-year-old, however, has been decent with the ball, claiming eight wickets at an average of 14 and an economy rate of 6.58.

Experienced top-order batter Fakhar, on the other hand, managed to accumulate 135 runs in six innings at a modest average of 27 and a strike rate of 117.39 despite scoring a half-century in Pakistan’s must-win group-stage match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Meanwhile, fast-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who played five matches in the Asia Cup 2025, has scored 53 runs at an average of 26.5 and a magnificent strike rate of 151.42 besides taking three wickets.

This upcoming Asia Cup 2025 final marks the first time Pakistan and India will face each other for the first time in the continental tournament’s history, fueling excitement around the encounter.

The Asia Cup, inaugurated in 1984 in the UAE with Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka competing in a round-robin format, has a rich history.

India claimed the inaugural title, while the first-ever final was contested in 1986, where Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Colombo to secure their maiden championship.

Pakistan won their first Asia Cup in 2000, beating Sri Lanka by 39 runs in Dhaka, and added a second title in 2012.

Overall, Pakistan have featured in five Asia Cup finals, winning twice and finishing runners-up three times, most recently against Sri Lanka in 2022.

India remain the tournament’s most successful team, having reached 11 finals, winning eight titles, and finishing runners-up on three occasions.