Deontay Wilder called out to face high-ranked British boxer

An undated picture of Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (left) and former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Deontay Wilder has been called out to face a high-ranked British boxer as he nears the twilight of his career.

Wilder, who got a comeback win in June against Tyrrell Herndon, was once considered the most fearsome puncher.

The 39-year-old holds the record of 44 wins in 49 fights, 43 of which came by knockout.

The American boxer is nearing his retirement and has to choose his final fights well if he wants to end on a high note.

He fell short in a trilogy against Tyson Fury, drawing the first bout and suffering knockout defeats in the next two fights, and he has never been the same after that.

Talking to Matchroom Boxing, promoter Eddie Hearn has offered Wilder a hugely entertaining fight against British boxer Dave Allen.

“If Dave Allen beats Makhmudov, he’s going to put himself in line for some huge fights. I like the Wilder fight personally, we’ve reached out to Shelly Finkel personally, to talk about that, but let’s see what happens October 11,” Hearn said.

Allen is scheduled to fight Russian boxer Arslanbek Makhmudov in Sheffield following his impressive KO win over Johnny Fisher in their rematch earlier in the year.

He has held the eighth position in the ranking with the WBA, and if he secures a victory next month, he will likely move higher.

Meanwhile, Wilder has also challenged the American boxer Jake Paul, saying If the fight came his way, he would take it 100 per cent.