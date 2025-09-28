Sana Javed claims Shoaib Malik’s presence could have inspired Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup final

An undated picture of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik with his wife, top Lollywood actress Sana Javed. — Instagram/sanajaved.official

DUBAI: Pakistan’s leading Lollywood actress Sana Javed, who is married to veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, voiced her support for her husband ahead of the high-octane ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Taking to her official Facebook account, Sana expressed her sentiments.

“If Shoaib Malik were part of the team today, his years of experience would become a beacon of hope for both the Pakistani team and its people. His presence on the field alone would be enough to ignite courage and inspire belief in victory,” Sana wrote.





Her post quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions from fans. While some appreciated her words, others criticised the statement, suggesting she was “living in an imaginary world.”

A few even speculated that Malik himself may have written the post from his wife’s account.

This historic final marks the first time Pakistan and India will face each other in an Asia Cup title clash, further fueling excitement around the encounter.

The Asia Cup, inaugurated in 1984 in the UAE with Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka competing in a round-robin format, has a rich history.

India claimed the inaugural title, while the first-ever final was contested in 1986, where Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Colombo to secure their maiden championship.

Pakistan won their first Asia Cup in 2000, beating Sri Lanka by 39 runs in Dhaka, and added a second title in 2012.

Overall, Pakistan have featured in five Asia Cup finals, winning twice and finishing runners-up three times, most recently against Sri Lanka in 2022.

India remain the tournament’s most successful team, having reached 11 finals, winning eight titles, and finishing runners-up on three occasions.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.