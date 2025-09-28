Arne Slot reveals reason behind Liverpool's defeat to Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Arne Slot before the match against Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield in Liverpool on September 23, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool manager Arne Slot revealed a reason behind the 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, saying a disciplinary lapse from one of his players caused the match.

Liverpool entered Selhurst Park unbeaten; however, an early strike from Ismaila Sarr and a stoppage-time goal by Eddie Nketiah that arrived either side of Federico Chiesa’s equaliser handed the Reds their first defeat in the Premier League.

Slot, after the match, assessing his team’s performance, said that it was one of his players who lost focus and shifted into attack while the remaining team was defending.

"We can only blame ourselves for defending the way we did. One of our players ran out because he wanted to play a counter-attack, which was of no use because time was up, so it was only about defending. One player was too offensively minded in that moment, which led to them scoring the winner and us losing the game," Slot said.

Arne Slot also admitted that if his team want to be on top, his players need to be at their best when tackling opponents’ set-piece moves.

"If you want to compete and want to be right up there you need a very positive balance in set pieces. That is what I always say, for years, and in this league that is probably even more the situation,” Slot added.

“That was one of our biggest strengths last season. We hardly conceded a set piece. Now against Newcastle we conceded two and today we conceded two so that is something we need to do better. But this league is more and more about set pieces.

"We had to defend a lot of them as well and the margins are small. One of our players in the last minute runs forward to maybe try to counter attack for a second goal but in that area the ball falls for a Crystal Palace player who scores.”