Former England cricketer warns India ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and India's Suryakumar Yadav at the toss time ahead of their Super Four match of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. - ACC

DUBAI: Former England spinner Monty Panesar has cautioned India against taking Pakistan lightly as the two arch-rivals prepare to face off in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The two sides have already met twice in the tournament, with India emerging victorious on both occasions. However, with the title now on the line, the 43-year-old believes Pakistan could prove dangerous.

“Pakistan is a dangerous team. They’ve got nothing to lose. In a final, they could play their best cricket, even though India has been the most consistent team throughout the tournament. India needs to be really mindful,” Panesar said.

He recalled the 2017 Champions Trophy final, when Pakistan stunned India with a 180-run victory despite being the underdogs.

Panesar suggested a similar upset cannot be ruled out this time either.

“Pakistan is probably not as strong as it once was, but on its day, it can still beat India. They must be careful not to become too complacent,” he added.

This will be the first time in history that both teams will face each other in an Asia Cup final, further amplifying the excitement around the contest.

The Asia Cup was inaugurated in 1984 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), featuring Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka in a round-robin format, with India emerging as champions.

The first-ever Asia Cup final was played in 1986, when Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Colombo to claim their maiden title.

Pakistan lifted their first Asia Cup trophy in 2000 in Bangladesh, beating Sri Lanka by 39 runs in the final. They added a second title in 2012.

Overall, Pakistan have reached five Asia Cup finals, winning twice and finishing runners-up three times, including a loss to Sri Lanka in the 2022 edition.

India remain the tournament’s most successful side, having played 11 finals and clinched eight titles, while finishing runners-up on three occasions.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh.