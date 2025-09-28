Pakistan vs India Live Score, Asia Cup 2025 Final, PAK vs IND today Match 19

Pakistan and India face off in the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — Geo Super

DUBAI: The final of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 was played between fierce rivals Pakistan and India here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan and India have come face-to-face 15 times in T20Is, with the Men in Blue dominating the head-to-head record with 12 victories, compared to the Green Shirts’ three.



Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.