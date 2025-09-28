Iga Swiatek praises Chinese fans

Iga Swiatek (POL) poses for a photo with the Rookwood Cup after defeating Jasmine Paolini (ITA) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 18, 2025. — Reuters

Iga Swiatek has praised Chinese fans, saying that when she arrived in China two years ago, she received a lot of gifts from them, which were beautiful.

After her 6-0, 6-3 victory over Yuan Yue of China in the second round of the China Open, Swiatek was asked about fans' behaviour, to which she said that she was gifted a comic book, which was beautiful.

"I don't know if we're talking about the same thing. Yeah, I got like a book with drawings," the Pole said.

"It was like a comic book. It was beautiful. People are really talented."

Swiatek also appreciated the Asian fans for showing creativity and crafting meaningful gifts for the players. She reflected on her experience two years ago, when she first received these kinds of gifts.

"I was shocked two years ago when I came here and I got gifts like that because I never experienced that before. Now it's even more, I would say,” Swiatke said.

“People are really thankful and grateful for us coming and playing, sometimes inspiring them. Yeah, it's something for sure that will motivate us, as well. It's great."

Swiatek’s comments emerged amid controversies involving American tennis player Taylor Townsend and Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Townsend mocked Chinese cuisine during the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup in Shenzhen, for which she was criticised heavily, and later apologised for her act, saying she understood her comments were hurtful.

Musetti, on the other hand, was slammed for his remarks about Chinese fans during a match in Beijing. He said, “Those damn Chinese, they’re always coughing!”