Anthony McGill stuns Higgins to set final against Murphy

An undated picture of Anthony McGill. — WST

Anthony McGill will face Shaun Murphy in the British Open final on Sunday after defeating John Higgins 6-3 in Saturday’s semi-final.



McGill, ranked 57th, rallied from behind to claim victory with impressive breaks of 104 and 93, securing his first final in eight years and boosting his world ranking back into the top 50.

Shaun Murphy of England defeated Mark Selby 6-1 in the other semifinal. Murphy jumped ahead with three consecutive frames in an attempt to win his first ranking crown in more than two years.

Selby made a quick comeback, but Murphy won the match with a pivotal break of 93.

Scotland’s rising star McGill and seasoned Englishman Murphy will contest the final for the £100,000 top prize on Sunday.

Reflecting on the triumph, McGill expressed that he feels fantastic after defeating a legend, and the final will be the best of his career.

"It's fantastic win for me because John is a legend," McGill said after reaching his fourth ranking final.

"This will be the biggest final of my career. In the last couple of years I have won hardly any matches so this is a huge week for me."

Murphy said he is ‘delighted’ with his performance and hopes to win a ranking event.

"I've had a very tough draw to get to the final but hopefully that hasn't taken too much out of me.

"It has been a while since I won a ranking event so it would be nice to pick up another one."