Alcaraz powers past Nakashima to reach Japan Open semis

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his quarter final match against Brandon Nakashima of the U.S on September 28, 2025. — Reuters

TOKYO: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets to reach the Japan Open semi-finals at Ariake Coliseum on Sunday.



A strap that was visible over the top of his left sock was tried by the Spaniard, but he seemed unconcerned.

After winning the match in one hour and twenty minutes, Alcaraz will play Casper Ruud of Norway in the semi-finals on Monday.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is fresh from reclaiming top spot in the world rankings after clinching his sixth Grand Slam title at the US Open earlier this month.

Alcaraz reflected on his victory, saying that he felt fantastic after performing well on the court and that he felt at ease making every shot.

"These kind of matches help to keep my confidence really, really high. I played some great tennis," Alcaraz said.

"It's great to go through, to play another semi-final. It's special, because it's the first time I'm playing in Japan, here in Tokyo. To reach the semis in my first appearance is something great."

Alcaraz broke Nakashima in the fifth game when he attempted to gain ground in the second set and never looked back.

Australian qualifier Aleksandar Vukic lost 6-3, 6-2 to Ruud, Alcaraz’s opponent in the semi-finals.

It is pertinent to mention that Wimbledon semi-finalist Taylor Fritz, ranked fifth in the world, will face fellow American Jenson Brooksby in the other semifinal.

Fritz defeated Sebastian Korda, another American, 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, in a difficult quarterfinal match.