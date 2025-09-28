Sana Mir joins star-studded commentary panel for Women’s World Cup 2025

An undated picture of former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir - Instagram/mir.sana05

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a stellar commentary line-up for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, featuring some of the sport’s most iconic names and experienced broadcasters.

Former World Cup winners Mel Jones, Isa Guha, Stacy-Ann King, and Julia Price will headline the panel, joined by former captains Mithali Raj, Sana Mir, and Anjum Chopra, bringing rich experience and insight to the tournament.

The roster also includes prominent voices such as Katey Martin, Natasha Farrant, and Kass Naidoo, while adding further global star power are former World Cup winners Aaron Finch, Carlos Brathwaite, and Dinesh Karthik, alongside renowned commentators Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Mpumelelo Mbangwa and Russell Arnold.

Popular broadcasters Raunak Kapoor and Jatin Sapru will also feature prominently.

Every match of the tournament, beginning 30 September across five venues in India and Sri Lanka, will be produced for live broadcast on ICC.tv, ensuring fans around the world enjoy comprehensive coverage.

The broadcast will feature a 30-minute pre-game show, detailed analysis during innings breaks, and post-match wrap-ups, providing an immersive viewing experience.

The production will be powered by JioStar as the official production services partner, with NEP providing equipment support. In addition to traditional coverage, ICC.tv, in collaboration with JioStar, will deliver vertical, mobile-first coverage for select games, catering to modern viewing habits.

Cutting-edge technology will also enhance the broadcast. Hawk-Eye’s Smart Replay system will power the Decision Review System (DRS) and deliver tactical insights via Piero graphics.

WTVision will manage scoring graphics, while Cricviz supplies advanced data and analytics.

Quidich Innovation Labs will provide player tracking solutions, along with Field 360°, a dynamic virtual field model that showcases evolving fielding positions in real time.