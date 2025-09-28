Mithun Manhas elected BCCI president; RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha join selection panel

The collage of photos shows former Indian cricketers Mithun Manhas (left) and RP Singh. - AFP

Mithun Manhas, the former Delhi captain, has been elected as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during its 94th Annual General Meeting.

He becomes the 37th elected president of the board, with five others having served in interim capacities in the past.

Manhas was the sole candidate for the position, which had been vacant since former India all-rounder Roger Binny stepped down in August. Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI vice-president, had been holding the role on an interim basis until now.

Shukla continues as vice-president, while Devajit Saikia retains his position as board secretary. Former Karnataka and India spinner Raghuram Bhat has been appointed as treasurer, replacing Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, who now takes over as joint secretary.

The BCCI also announced changes in its selection committees. Former India cricketers Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh have joined the senior men’s selection panel, replacing S Sharath and Subroto Banerjee.

The committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, will serve until the 2026 T20 World Cup and also includes Ajay Ratra and SS Das. Sharath has been shifted to the junior selection panel as chairperson, replacing Thilak Naidu.

The other members of that panel are Harvinder Sodhi, Ranadeb Bose, Pathik Patel, and Krishna Mohan.

Former Saurashtra captain Jaydev Shah has been added to the BCCI Apex Council, replacing Mizoram’s Khairul Jamal Majumdar, who has joined the two-member IPL Governing Council alongside Arun Dhumal, its chairperson.

In the senior women’s national selection committee, Amita Sharma has replaced Neetu David as chairperson. She will be joined by Shyama Dey, Sulakshana Naik, Jaya Sharma, and Sravanthi Naidu. Apart from Dey, all are new appointments.

Jayesh George continues as chairperson of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) committee, which also includes senior BCCI officials Manhas, Shukla, Saikia, Bhatia, Bhat, and Dhumal, alongside Madhumati Lele, Sanjay Tandon, and RI Palani.

Manhas, who turns 46 in October, has been associated with the BCCI in administrative capacities before, including as part of the sub-committee managing the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association.

Born in Jammu, he represented Delhi for most of his domestic career before moving to Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 and retiring the following year.

Post-retirement, he has taken up several coaching roles, including as batting consultant for Bangladesh’s Under-19 team and as part of IPL franchises Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Gujarat Titans.

A stalwart of Indian domestic cricket, Manhas played 157 first-class matches from 1997-98 to 2016-17, scoring 9,714 runs. He also featured in 130 List A games, amassing 4,126 runs, and 91 T20s, scoring 1,170 runs.