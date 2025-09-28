Tigers edge Red Sox behind Jones’ stellar performance

Sogard's RBI single in second inning gave Boston early lead

September 28, 2025
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Jahmai Jones celebrates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on Sep 6, 2025. — Reuters 

DETROIT: Jahmai Jones’ clutch two-RBI single in the fifth inning lifted the Detroit Tigers to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday, clinching a crucial postseason berth.

Jones, the Tigers’ leadoff designated hitter, went 2-for-4 on the night and has been on fire lately, going 7-for-15 with five RBIs in his last six games.

Starting pitcher Keider Montero impressed with four and one-third innings of one-run ball and seven strikeouts. Tyler Holton earned the win after one and one-third scoreless innings, and four relievers combined to shut down Boston the rest of the way. Will Vest sealed the game with a perfect ninth inning for his 23rd save.

Nick Sogard’s RBI single in the second gave Boston the lead, but Detroit responded in the fifth. Dillon Dingler’s one-out single snapped Connelly Early’s hitless streak, followed by a bases-loaded walk and a single from Javier Báez.

Jones then turned the tide with his decisive two-run single into left field.

Although their final seeding depends on Sunday’s results, the Tigers improved to 87-74 and locked up a postseason spot. Detroit can finish as high as the No. 3 seed or as low as No. 6.

Boston, already playoff-bound, will be the No. 5 or No. 6 seed, depending on Sunday’s outcome.

In the regular-season finale on Sunday, the Red Sox are expected to use a bullpen game. Detroit ace Tarik Skubal (13-6) was slated to start but will be saved for Tuesday’s postseason opener.

