Tigers edge Red Sox behind Jones’ stellar performance

DETROIT: Jahmai Jones’ clutch two-RBI single in the fifth inning lifted the Detroit Tigers to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday, clinching a crucial postseason berth.



Jones, the Tigers’ leadoff designated hitter, went 2-for-4 on the night and has been on fire lately, going 7-for-15 with five RBIs in his last six games.

Starting pitcher Keider Montero impressed with four and one-third innings of one-run ball and seven strikeouts. Tyler Holton earned the win after one and one-third scoreless innings, and four relievers combined to shut down Boston the rest of the way. Will Vest sealed the game with a perfect ninth inning for his 23rd save.

Nick Sogard’s RBI single in the second gave Boston the lead, but Detroit responded in the fifth. Dillon Dingler’s one-out single snapped Connelly Early’s hitless streak, followed by a bases-loaded walk and a single from Javier Báez.

Jones then turned the tide with his decisive two-run single into left field.

Although their final seeding depends on Sunday’s results, the Tigers improved to 87-74 and locked up a postseason spot. Detroit can finish as high as the No. 3 seed or as low as No. 6.

Boston, already playoff-bound, will be the No. 5 or No. 6 seed, depending on Sunday’s outcome.

In the regular-season finale on Sunday, the Red Sox are expected to use a bullpen game. Detroit ace Tarik Skubal (13-6) was slated to start but will be saved for Tuesday’s postseason opener.