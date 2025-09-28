Pakistan's likely playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 final against India

Pakistan team, led by skipper Salman Ali Agha, celebrate their win over Bangladesh in the final Super Four clash of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28, 2025. – AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan are unlikely to make changes to their playing XI for the high-voltage ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final against arch-rivals India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The team management is expected to retain the same combination that featured in their recent matches.

According to sources, there is no possibility of Hasan Nawaz returning to the squad, while Saim Ayub’s batting order may be altered. Fast bowler Haris Rauf has been declared fully fit and available for the final.

On the other hand, India are set to make two changes to the side that faced Sri Lanka in their last Super Four encounter at the same venue.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are expected to be rested, with star bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Shivam Dube rejoining the lineup.

Sources further confirmed that the tournament’s leading run-scorer, Abhishek Sharma, is fully fit, while Tilak Varma has also cleared his fitness test ahead of the final.

This will be the first time in history that Pakistan and India face each other in an Asia Cup final, amplifying the excitement around the contest.

The Asia Cup, inaugurated in 1984 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), featured three teams—Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka—in a round-robin format, with India emerging as champions.

The first-ever Asia Cup final was played in 1986, where Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Colombo to claim their maiden title.

Pakistan lifted their first Asia Cup trophy in 2000 in Bangladesh, beating Sri Lanka by 39 runs in the final. They added a second title in 2012.

Overall, Pakistan have reached five Asia Cup finals, winning twice and finishing runners-up on three occasions, including a loss to Sri Lanka in the 2022 edition.

India remain the tournament’s most successful side, having played 11 finals and clinched eight titles, while finishing runners-up three times.

Pakistan's likely playing XI for Asia Cup final against India: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.