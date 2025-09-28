Saqlain Mushtaq, Hafeez extend best wishes to Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup final against India

DUBAI: Former Pakistan cricketers Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Hafeez have extended their best wishes to the national team ahead of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final against India, set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Mushtaq, in a heartfelt post on social media platform 'X', urged the nation to unite and pray for the team’s success.

“Dear Pakistanis, let's unite & pray for our team! We believe in the power of Qudrat & our boys' potential. Let's have faith, pray together, and support our team with full enthusiasm. Today is Pakistan's day! God bless our team & the entire nation! #PakVsInd #PakistanZindabad,” Mushtaq wrote.

"Dear Pakistanis, let's unite & pray for our team! We believe in the power of Qudrat & our boys' potential. Let's have faith, pray together, and support our team with full enthusiasm. Today is Pakistan's day! God bless our team & the entire nation! #PakVsInd #PakistanZindabad" — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) September 28, 2025





Meanwhile, Hafeez also took to 'X' to share his message of support ahead of the high-voltage clash.

“Good luck Team Pakistan 🇵🇰❤️. #AsiaCup2025Final,” Hafeez wrote.

Good luck Team Pakistan 🇵🇰❤️. #asiacup2025final — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 28, 2025





Fierce rivals Pakistan and India will meet in the Asia Cup final for the first time in history, adding further anticipation to the already electrifying contest.

The Asia Cup, first staged in 1984 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), featured only three teams—Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka. That inaugural edition, played in a round-robin format, was won by India.

The tournament’s first-ever final was contested in 1986 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, where the hosts claimed their maiden title with a five-wicket win.

Pakistan lifted their first Asia Cup trophy in 2000 in Bangladesh, defeating Sri Lanka by 39 runs in the final.

They went on to secure their second title in 2012. In total, Pakistan have reached five finals, winning two and losing three, including their defeat to Sri Lanka in the 2022 edition.

India, meanwhile, remain the tournament’s most successful side with 11 final appearances and eight titles, while falling short on three occasions.