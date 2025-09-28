Max Verstappen reacts to Endurance race victory

Red Bull's Max Verstappen ahead of the race at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on June 29, 2025. — Reuters

Max Verstappen reacted to the Endurance victory, saying that it was fun and felt great to be back at the Nordschleife.

Verstappen participated in the race at Nurburgring under the umbrella of Emil Frey Racing and raced alongside Chris Lulham, winning his maiden Endurance race, which he totally dominated.

The four-time world champion was confirmed to race in the Ferrari 296 GT3 at the Nurburgring in an endurance race.

Starting third in his Ferrari No. 31, he took the lead at turn 1 as the rolling start got underway.

After the victory, Max Verstappen shared a post on Instagram expressing delight and hinting at a future return to the track.

"🙌 That was fun!!! Felt great to be back at the Nordschleife and to take the win together with @chrislulham20 💪 Until next time!" Max Verstappen wrote on his IG.





Verstappen has been on the rise after wins at Monza and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and pundits still believe that the Dutch driver has the chance to win the driver's championship.

Verstappen is 69 points behind Oscar Piastri in the championship and 44 points behind Lando Norris with eight races left.

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko said if the team deliver a good car in Singapore, Verstappen has all the ingredients to clinch the championship.

"But we’ll see. If we’re competitive in Singapore in two weeks’ time, maybe we can start dreaming," he added. "Not only is it a different circuit, but it’s also boiling hot. Our car doesn’t always like that either. Singapore will be the benchmark for where we really stand. And we’ve always said: we have to be as close as possible to McLaren to make them nervous," Marko said.