Wolves secure first point with late draw against Tottenham

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Santiago Bueno celebrates scoring their first goal with Joao Gomes and Jhon Arias against Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League on September 27, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Wolverhampton Wanderers earned their first Premier League point of the season with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Saturday.

Santiago Bueno’s persistent effort early in the second half seemed to have sealed victory for the visitors, but Joao Palhinha struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time to rescue Spurs and frustrate Wolves.

Wolves, who had lost their opening five league games, dropped off the bottom of the table, while Tottenham maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

In his post-match remarks, Wolves manager Vítor Pereira said his team had been in a strong position but lost focus in the closing seconds.

"In the end it's difficult to accept," Pereira said.

"We controlled the game in the second half. The spirit was there, everything was there but the last minute."

Tottenham were fortunate not to suffer a second home league defeat of the season despite a sloppy performance. They would have moved into second place with a win.

In the first half, Tottenham’s Mohammed Kudus had a goal disallowed for offside, but Spurs failed to break down a determined Wolves defence until Palhinha’s late intervention.

Tottenham rose to third place with 11 points, while Wolves remain bottom with just one.