Aqib Javed pushes for player association to protect financial rights

Former bowler Aqib Javed on Tuesday pushed for a player's association to protect the rights of cricketers in light of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The players association must be formed immediately and should start by working for the welfare of deserving cricketers. All big cricketing nations have their players associations and they always fight for the rights of the players," he said.

"This is the best time to form the players association which can give the players a platform, a voice to take up their financial problems."

Javed said that cricket boards will have no option but move the sport indoors, in the event that the pandemic escalated.

"The ICC and all cricket boards are heavily dependent on TV rights and they will be feeling the heat in case there is no activity in the coming months," he said.

He said that the ICC T20 World Cup would provide a much-needed financial boost but admitted that it would be challenging to stage the tournament indoors.

"I feel that the T20 World Cup is really key here and I sincerely hope that things get better and the tournament is held which will be a big boost for world cricket," he said.

"But in case the circumstances force ICC to hold the event indoors, it will be a huge challenge, especially in terms of logistic and precautionary measures."

