Dubai Police unveil security plan for Asia Cup final between Pakistan and India

DUBAI: Dubai Police have finalised security arrangements for the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 final between Pakistan and India, issuing a comprehensive set of guidelines in Urdu to ensure the safety of fans at the packed stadium.

Spectators have been advised to arrive at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at least three hours before the first ball. Authorities clarified that each ticket will allow only a single entry, with no re-entry permitted once a spectator leaves the venue.

Dubai Police also announced a ban on flammable items, weapons, laser pointers, fireworks, tripods, selfie sticks, and glass objects inside the stadium.

In addition, political banners and unauthorised placards will not be allowed. The advisory urged fans to cooperate fully with security officials to ensure the final unfolds in a festive yet secure atmosphere.

Meanwhile, excitement surrounding the historic Asia Cup final has reached fever pitch, as tickets for Sunday’s showdown have officially sold out.

Organisers confirmed to Geo News that the 28,000-capacity stadium is now at “house full” status, with every seat snapped up for the much-anticipated clash.

Earlier encounters between the arch-rivals in this tournament had already drawn huge crowds — 20,000 spectators for the group-stage meeting on September 14 and 17,000 for the Super Four clash on September 21.

However, demand for the final has surpassed all previous matches, reflecting the unprecedented hype around the first-ever Asia Cup title decider between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan sealed their spot in the final after edging past Bangladesh by 11 runs in a tense Super Four encounter on September 25. The men in green will now lock horns with India, who have maintained an unbeaten run in the tournament.

The 2016 champions, India, have beaten every opponent on their path to the final, including Pakistan twice — once in the group stage and again in the Super Four.

Their dominance has been spearheaded by opener Abhishek Sharma, the world’s top-ranked T20I batter, and spinner Varun Chakravarthy, currently ranked No. 1 among T20I bowlers.