Noor Zaman clinches Nash Cup title in Canada

By Faizan Lakhani
September 28, 2025
Pakistan’s squash player Noor Zaman is pictured with the trophy after winning the Nash Cup 2025 title by defeating Egypt’s Moustafa Elsirty in the final in Canada on September 28, 2025. – Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s rising squash star Noor Zaman captured the Nash Cup 2025 title in London, Canada, with a commanding straight-games victory over Egypt’s Moustafa Elsirty in the final.

The 21-year-old, seeded fifth, stunned the tournament’s No. 2 seed 3-0 in a gripping 52-minute contest. 

Zaman edged a marathon first game 19-17 before sealing the match with 11-7 and 11-9 wins. The triumph marked a significant milestone for the reigning World U23 Champion.

Earlier, Zaman stormed into the final after defeating Colombia’s Matias Knudsen, the No. 7 seed, 11-3, 12-10, 11-3 in just 28 minutes, showcasing complete dominance.

Pakistan’s Muhammad Ashab Irfan also delivered an impressive run, reaching the semifinals with a dramatic comeback victory over India’s Veer Chotrani.

After losing the first two games 9-11, 4-11, Ashab, seeded eighth, fought back brilliantly to win the next three 11-8, 11-8, 11-8, sealing a 3-2 win.

However, Ashab’s campaign ended in the semifinals, where he lost 3-1 to Elsirty, who prevailed 11-5, 11-3, 5-11, 11-2 in 44 minutes.

Zaman booked his semifinal spot by defeating Colombia’s Ronald Palomino 3-1, winning 11-4, 10-12, 11-7, 11-7 in 52 minutes.

The Nash Cup 2025, a PSA World Tour Copper-level event, carried a prize purse of $31,250. 

