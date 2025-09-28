After Suryakumar, PCB files complaint against THIS Indian player to ICC

Indian players line up for the National Anthem during their Super Four match of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Staium in Dubai on September 26, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh for allegedly making “obscene” gestures towards spectators during the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.

According to sources, the incident occurred on September 21 after the conclusion of the Pakistan-India Super Four clash in Dubai.

In its complaint, the PCB argued that Arshdeep’s conduct was unethical, violated the ICC Code of Conduct, and brought the game into disrepute. The board has urged the ICC to take strict disciplinary action.

On the contrary, India captain Suryakumar Yadav was found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct over his controversial remarks following the group-stage match against Pakistan on September 14.

International media reported that Suryakumar’s “not guilty” plea was rejected by match referee Richie Richardson. While sanctions were yet to be officially confirmed, the skipper was expected to receive demerit points or a fine.

The controversy arose after Suryakumar alluded to the Indian army in his post-match comments, a move the PCB described as a serious violation of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The PCB had earlier demanded a Level 4 sanction—the highest category—for his remarks, claiming they went against the spirit of cricket and damaged the sport’s reputation.

However, the top order batter was fined 30 percent of his match fee.

On the other side, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also lodged a complaint with the ICC against Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their on-field celebrations during the September 21 Super Four encounter.

According to reports, the ICC acknowledged receipt of the complaint, which pointed to Rauf’s gesture towards fans on the boundary and Farhan’s animated celebration after reaching his half-century.

Both incidents went viral on social media, fueling debate among cricket followers.

Subsequently, the ICC fined Haris Rauf 30 percent of his match fee for his actions, while Farhan was issued an official warning by match referee Richardson for mimicking his bat as if “firing runs like bullets.”