Schmitt’s homer lifts Giants past Rockies

San Francisco Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt celebrates in the dugout with teammates against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Oracle Park on Sep 24, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Casey Schmitt launched a three-run homer to lead the San Francisco Giants to a narrow 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Saturday, keeping their hopes alive for a non-losing season.



Schmitt overturned an early 2-0 deficit with his second-inning blast, his 12th of the season, which proved to be the game-winning hit.

The Giants managed only three hits off Rockies starter Kyle Freeland, including Schmitt’s homer that scored Matt Chapman and Wilmer Flores. Freeland, however, took the loss and now leads MLB in defeats this season.

Giants veteran Justin Verlander, potentially making his final career start in San Francisco, earned the win with six strong innings. The 41-year-old right-hander struck out seven, walked one, and allowed five hits, finishing the season with four wins in his last seven decisions after a rough 0-8 start.

Hunter Goodman and Brenton Doyle had given Colorado an early lead with solo homers in the first and second innings, respectively.

Jordan Beck’s ninth-inning homer cut the deficit to 4-3, but Spencer Bivens secured the final two outs with the tying run on third, notching his second save.

Rafael Devers added a crucial insurance run in the eighth with an RBI double, scoring Andrew Knizner. It marked Devers’ 108th RBI of the year, combining his stats from his time with Boston and San Francisco.

The Giants will look for a season-ending sweep on Sunday to finish at .500, while the Rockies risk tying the 2003 Detroit Tigers for the third-most losses in modern MLB history.

Giants All-Star Logan Webb, who is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts against Colorado this season, will face McCade Brown in the Rockies’ finale.