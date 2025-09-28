Amorim says Manchester United played exactly how Brentford wanted

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim walks off for half-time during the match against Chelsea in the Premier League at Old Trafford on September 20, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said his side played exactly the way Brentford wanted them to in a 3-1 defeat on Saturday. He also urged the Red Devils to improve.

Brentford went ahead 2-0 inside 20 minutes, Igor Thiago scoring both goals.

Benjamin Sesko struck back in the 26th scoring his first goal for the United, but it was not enough as Mathias Jensen finished the match with the third goal for Brentford in the injury time of the second half.

United have yet to win a match on the road in the Premier League.

The Red Devils’ boss Amorim said the team played exactly how Brentford wanted us to play, we never settled the game, and Bruno Fernandes’ missed penalty also cost us.

"I think we played the game they wanted us to play, the opponents - really confused: first balls, second balls. If we play the game of the opponent, it's harder for us," Amorim said.

"We never settled the game down. We suffered two goals where we knew they are really strong on that, with the long balls. Then we tried to get back in the game.

"We miss a penalty, and all these moments are a little bit against us. That could change the game, but in the end, we need to - and we should - be better."

Ruben Amorim further added that in the last match against Chelsea, we had control, but here the story was opposite.

"In the last game (against Chelsea) we had (control), especially in the beginning of the game," he said.

"Today, my biggest concern is the way we didn't settle down the game, to control the game, to play our game."

Amorim has failed to deliver so far in his record in the Premier League with nine wins, 17 defeats and seven draws from his 33 games.

When Amorim was asked what his message was to the fans and team, he said we say sorry to them and urged the players to improve.

"When we lose, we say sorry to them, but they don't want to hear nothing," he said when asked what his message was to the fans.

"Improve, improve, improve - this is the word."

Manchester United will next face Sunderland next weekend.