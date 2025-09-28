Zabarnyi, Beraldo lead PSG to victory over Auxerre

Paris St Germain's Illia Zabarnyi celebrates scoring their first goal on September 27, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Beraldo helped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) bounce back from its first Ligue 1 defeat of the season with a solid 2-0 victory over Auxerre here at Parc des Princes on Saturday.



The result moved leaders PSG to 15 points, leaving them three points clear of Marseille, Monaco, Lyon, and Strasbourg. Lyon could match their tally if they beat Lille on Sunday.

After Vitinha's well-placed cross, Zabarnyi opened the scoring for Parisians in the 32nd minute with a cool left-footed volley at the far post.

Donovan Leon, the goalkeeper for Auxerre, has just produced consecutive saves to keep out Lee Kang-in and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Shortly after Bradley Barcola wasted a clear one-on-one opportunity with Leon in the second half, Beraldo extended PSG's lead with a strong header from a cross from Senny Mayulu.

A third goal seemed to be added by Achraf Hakimi, but it was disallowed for offside.

It is pertinent to mention that PSG have lost some key players, midfielder Vitinha, who came off after picking up a knock, and ferocious winger Kvaratskhelia followed him. Who poses a threat to any backline. His directness disrupts rearguards, and he can be a menace for PSG against Barcelona.

The head coach of PSG, Luis Enrique, expressed uncertainty regarding the injured players and explained that updates would only be available after the medical staff provides a full assessment.

"Unfortunately I can't say anything. We need to wait for the medical staff to tell us tomorrow or the day after what kind of injuries they have," Enrique said.

PSG will next play Barcelona in a difficult Champions League match on Wednesday.