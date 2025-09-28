Alvarez double inspires Atletico comeback win over leaders Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez celebrates with Koke after scoring their third goal from the penalty spot at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on September 27, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Julian Alvarez delivered a stellar performance, scoring a brace as Atletico Madrid came from behind to thrash derby rivals Real Madrid 5-2 here at Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday in La Liga.

The loss was the first of the La Liga leaders after a perfect start to their 2025-26 season.

Atletico were 2-1 down but fought back to claim a memorable victory, which helped them to move up to fourth place with 12 points while Real remain on top with 18 points ahead of second placed Barcelona with 16 points in La Liga standings.

Atletico went ahead through Robin Le Normand in the 14th minute, but goals from Kylian Mbappe in the 25th minute, and Arda Guller netting a volley from a Vinicius Jr after 11 minutes put the visitors in front.

Atletico levelled the scoring when Alexander Sorloth's headed one in added time before the break.

Alvarez regained the lead for Atletico when he converted a penalty in the 51st minute after Guler's high boot clipped rival Nico Gonzalez on the face inside the box.

Alvarez shortly struck again in the 63rd minute with a sublime free kick into the top corner to extend the advantage, and substitute Antoine Griezmann sealed the deal in a quick counter in added time.

It was the first time Atletico had scored five goals against Real Madrid in 75 years and their first win over their city rivals since January 2024.

Alvarez reflected on the victory, saying it was a special day and that the team understood the importance of the match and that the club needs to continue along this path.

"It's a very special day," Alvarez told DAZN.

"We knew how important this match was because it was a derby and because it would take points away from one of the teams at the top of the table. We were in control of the game, they scored their goals very quickly but the team never stopped believing.

"Now we need to continue along this path, improving the things we need to improve."