Nepal stun West Indies to register first-ever victory over full-member nation

Nepal's Rohit Paudel plays a shot during their first T20I against West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 27, 2025. — Cricket Association Nepal

SHARJAH: The Nepal men’s cricket team on Saturday made history as they secured their first-ever triumph over a full-member International Cricket Council (ICC) side with a 19-run victory over West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Put into bat first, Nepal registered a decent total of 148/8 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of an anchoring 58-run partnership for the third wicket between the senior duo of Kushal Malla and captain Rohit Paudel.

The associate nation, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost both their openers – Kushal Bhurtel (six) and Aasif Sheikh (three) – inside four overs with just 12 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Malla joined Paudel in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to launch a recovery before both perished in the span of 12 deliveries, resulting in Nepal slipping to 89/4 in 12.4 overs.

Paudel remained the top-scorer with a 38 off 35 deliveries, laced with three fours and a six, while Malla smashed two sixes and as many fours during his 21-ball 30.

Middle-order batters Gulshan Jha and Dipendra Singh Airee then made handy contributions at the backend with 22 and 17, respectively.

Experienced all-rounder Jason Holder was the standout bowler for West Indies, taking four wickets for just 20 runs in his four overs, followed by Navin Bidaisee with three, while Hossein made one scalp.

In response, West Indies’ batting unit could accumulate 129/9 in 20 overs and thus succumbed to a historic defeat.

Bidaisee top-scored for the two-time champions with a cautious 22 off 25 deliveries, while Amir Jangoo and Fabian Allen, 19 each, were the other notable run-getters.

Kushal Bhurtel led Nepal’s bowling charge with two wickets, while Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Karan KC, Airee and skipper Paudel chipped in with one scalp apiece.



For his all-round performance, Nepal captain Paudel was adjudged the Player of the Match.