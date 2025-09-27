Will Saim Ayub play against India in Asia Cup 2025 final?

Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan will lock horns with arch-rivals India in the historic ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final, scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Green Shirts will enter the field seeking revenge for two defeats against India in the group and Super Four stages of the eight-team tournament. However, concerns remain over their batting unit, particularly the form of top-order batter Saim Ayub.

The left-hander has managed just 23 runs in six innings at a dismal average of 3.83 and a strike rate of 85.18.

The 24-year-old, who was dismissed for a duck in all three of Pakistan’s group-stage matches against Oman, India, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), broke his barren run with a 17-ball 21 against India in the Super Four clash.

But his struggles continued as he managed only two runs against Sri Lanka before registering his fourth duck of the tournament in the virtual semi-final against Bangladesh.

This lean patch has cast doubt over his participation in the final, with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha also asked about the issue during his pre-match press conference.

In response, the skipper emphasised that a player of Ayub’s calibre must be backed, adding that the youngster has contributed through his bowling and fielding during the tournament.

Agha expressed “full confidence” in the 24-year-old to produce a crucial knock in the final.

“I think Saim Ayub is such a player who can serve Pakistan for the next 10 years, and I am really hoping that he does. So, it is essential to back such individuals until a situation arises where it becomes absolutely necessary to make a change,” Agha said.

“But you have seen his bowling and fielding — he is contributing in every game. There has not been a single match where he has not contributed. Yes, he could not perform with the bat, but I am fully confident that he will play one good innings in the final.”