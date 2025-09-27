PCB to challenge ICC's verdict against Haris Rauf

Pakistan's Haris Rauf reacts during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to challenge the verdict against fast bowler Haris Rauf, who was fined 30 per cent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee for a gesture during the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against India.

A senior PCB official confirmed to Geo News that while the board and team management were still waiting for an official announcement, it was true that Rauf had been found guilty and penalised.

“That’s correct,” the official said when asked about reports regarding the sanction. He added that the PCB will appeal the decision declaring Rauf guilty of breaching the code of conduct.

It remains unclear whether Rauf was fined for making the gesture toward the crowd during the match or for showing aggression toward an Indian player. The PCB maintains that neither action constitutes a violation.

Rauf pleaded not guilty during the hearing, which was conducted by ICC match referee Richie Richardson.

Another PCB official said that if the sanction is upheld even after the appeal, chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to personally cover the fine on Rauf’s behalf.

Earlier, the PCB lodged a complaint against India captain Suryakumar Yadav for making political remarks during post-match interviews and a press conference.

The ICC sided with the PCB on that issue, finding Yadav guilty of breaching the code of conduct and fining him 30 per cent of his match fee.

The ICC has yet to make an official statement on either case, a delay that has drawn sharp criticism from PCB chairman Naqvi.

“How much more time do you need to explain the reasons behind your balancing act?” Naqvi wrote on social media.