Pakistan captain Agha comments on handshake saga, trophy photoshoot snub

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha in action during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha broke silence on India’s failure to follow protocols, including customary handshakes and captains’ trophy photoshoot during the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be concluded with the blockbuster final on Sunday.

This year’s continental tournament has been marred by controversies, particularly India’s denial of offering customary handshakes with arch-rivals Pakistan, which began during the group-stage match, when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav declined the customary handshake with Pakistan counterpart Agha at the toss.

The situation repeated at the end of the match when Suryakumar, after scoring the winning runs, walked off without greeting the opposition, and upon reaching the dressing room, the Indian players shut the door while Pakistan’s players were waiting on the field for the traditional post-match courtesy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee Andy Pycroft for mishandling the situation and lodged a formal complaint with the apex body.

The cricket board later revealed that Pycroft apologised, calling the incident a “miscommunication,” following which Pakistan took the field to play their group-stage match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which faced a significant period of uncertainty.

Tensions resurfaced on September 21 during the Super Four clash, where Indian players once again avoided handshakes before and after the game with their Pakistan counterparts.

Meanwhile, during the pre-match press conference here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan skipper Agha was asked to share his take on the matter and also its outcomes within the team.

“I’ve been playing professional cricket since 2007, from the Under-16 level, and I had never seen anything like that until then, that there were no handshakes between the two teams,” Agha stated.

“My father is a huge fan of cricket, and he, too, did not tell me any such incident from the past. And I’ve heard that such a thing never happened before.

“There were many matches between Pakistan and India when the situation was worse between the two countries, but handshakes were still offered. So, I think it is not good for cricket.”

India’s refusal to offer a customary handshake in the group-stage match also translated into the Super Four meeting of the fierce rivals, which featured heated verbal altercations.

“If you take aggression away from a fast bowler, he would not remain as effective as he should be. And if any individual wants to be aggressive, then, as I said earlier, most welcome,” Agha said about on-field aggression.

It was reported earlier today that the traditional pre-final trophy shoot featuring both captains will not take place due to India’s refusal, and Agha said it was ‘up to them’, while asserting that Pakistan will continue to follow the protocols.

“They can do whatever they want. We have our protocol, and we’ll do that. Rest is up to them; if they want to come, then come, if they don't want to come, then don't come.”