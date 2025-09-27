‘Maybe we saved our best,’ Agha optimistic for historic Asia Cup final against India

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha addresses pre-match press conference on the eve of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 final against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 27, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha expressed hope for his team to deliver their ‘best’ in the historic ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final against arch-rivals India, scheduled to be played here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The upcoming fixture is set to script a new chapter in cricket history as India and Pakistan prepare to face each other in the tournament’s final for the first time in more than four decades.

The Green Shirts booked their spot by edging past Bangladesh by 11 runs in the crucial Super Four match against Bangladesh, while India dominantly sealed their qualification with an unbeaten run thus far.

Notably, Pakistan lost only two games in the eight-team tournament thus far – both against India – but their captain Agha reiterated that they are capable of beating any opposition in the world if they perform up to their potential and execute their plans adequately.

“There is definitely pressure in the Pakistan-India match, but yes, we made more mistakes than them, that’s why we could not win the matches. So, if we make fewer mistakes, then we can win, and we will try to do that,” said Agha.

In response to a question regarding where he sees Pakistan in the final, Agha responded with a smile, stating, “You’ll see us winning.”

“Our strive is to play our best cricket, and we know if we play our best cricket and execute our plans for the 40 overs, then we can beat any team, and we are going to do that,” he added.

When asked about the team combination for the blockbuster, the Pakistan captain stressed that the decision will be made in accordance with the pitch and conditions and refrained from hinting at their strategies for the high-stakes fixture.