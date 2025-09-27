Abhishek Sharma: The wall between Pakistan and Asia Cup 2025 glory

Indian batter Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring a fifty during the Super Four match of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. – AFP

DUBAI: India’s opening batter Abhishek Sharma has emerged as a force to be reckoned with ahead of the highly anticipated ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This clash marks a historic first—India and Pakistan meeting in an Asia Cup final in the tournament’s 41-year history.

While Pakistan hold the upper hand in overall head-to-head records across all three formats, they find themselves particularly wary of one man: Abhishek Sharma.

Despite having faced Pakistan only twice in T20Is, Abhishek has already left a mark.

He has scored 105 runs in two innings at a staggering strike rate of 201.92 and an impressive average of 52.50, including a blistering 74-run knock. His aggressive style has made him a genuine threat to Pakistan’s bowling attack.

Former Pakistan cricketers have stated that Pakistan’s only real chance of relief will come if Abhishek Sharma is dismissed early in the innings, especially during the powerplay overs.

Abhishek has also etched his name into the record books this tournament. With 309 runs in six innings, he has surpassed Mohammad Rizwan’s record for the most runs in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup.

Rizwan previously held the milestone with 281 runs in 2022.

Most Runs in a Single Edition of Men’s T20 Asia Cup

Abhishek Sharma – 309 runs (2025, 6 innings)

Mohammad Rizwan – 281 runs (2022, 6 innings)

Virat Kohli – 276 runs (2022, 5 innings)

For India, Abhishek has been the standout performer of the campaign. For Pakistan, stopping him may well decide whether the trophy goes to Dubai in green or blue.