Jannik Sinner overcomes Atmane to book China Open quarterfinal berth

Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his round of 16 match against France's Terence Atmane on September 27, 2025. — Reuters

BEIJING: Top seed Jannik Sinner survived a stern test from French qualifier Terence Atmane to advance to the quarterfinals of the China Open, clinching a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 victory at the Diamond Court on Saturday.

The Italian star, who had comfortably defeated Atmane in Cincinnati last month, found himself in a much tighter battle this time.

After Sinner edged the opening set, Atmane mounted a strong comeback, breaking the World No. 2’s serve three times in the second set to level the contest.

However, Sinner regrouped impressively in the decider, taking full control with aggressive baseline play and wrapping up the match in two hours and 22 minutes.

The victory marks his 13th consecutive quarterfinal appearance on hard courts — a testament to his consistency this season.

Reflecting on the match, Sinner praised his opponent’s unique style and improvement.

“The game style he plays is quite unique — he’s a lefty and we don’t have so many. He’s a great player and has improved a lot since Cincinnati,” Sinner said.

The Italian admitted that he let opportunities slip in the second set and noted that Atmane struggled with cramping in the decider.

“Today he struggled a little bit in the third set with some cramp, but it was a tough, tricky second-round match. I was twice up with a break in the second set and couldn’t use it, but that’s the sport — these things happen,” he explained.

“Maybe my concentration dipped a little at times and there were some nerves, but I’m very happy to be through to the next round.”