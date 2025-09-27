Ruben Amorim rallies United to build momentum ahead of Brentford clash

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim celebrates after the match against Chelsea in Premier League on September 20, 2025. — Reuters

BRENTFORD: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has urged his players to seize the momentum as they prepare for a crucial clash with Brentford on Friday, stressing the importance of back-to-back victories to boost confidence and push their season forward.



Amorim acknowledged that some members of his squad are still burdened by the struggles of last season, which saw United slump to 15th place in the Premier League.

He emphasised that building consistency through victories is the only way to move past those memories.

"We were really excited to start the season. We should have that feeling all the time," Amorim said.

The Portuguese coach added that a winning run could transform the atmosphere around the club.

"I am talking about the second win, then the third one. The feeling will change, and that’s something about the environment we’ve been living in for a while."

Reflecting on last season, Amorim reminded his players of the grit they had shown in big matches and urged them to replicate that mentality against Brentford.

"The important thing is to give our maximum and to face this game the way we faced Liverpool last year when we were struggling, or how we started the season against Arsenal," he said.

Looking ahead, the 40-year-old underlined the responsibility his squad carries.

"We need to understand the momentum of the club and the opportunity we have to win the next game. It’s on us, and the responsibility is on us," he concluded.

After a disappointing campaign filled with more defeats than wins, Manchester United now have a chance to change the narrative as they aim for a stronger start under Amorim’s leadership.