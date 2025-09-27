Asia Cup 2025: One final, two rivals – India vs Pakistan after 41 years

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and India's Suryakumar Yadav at the toss time ahead of their Super Four match of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. - ACC

DUBAI: The Asia Cup 2025 is set to script a new chapter in cricket history as India and Pakistan prepare to face each other in the tournament’s final for the first time in more than four decades.

Pakistan booked their place in the title clash after edging past Bangladesh by 11 runs in a tense Super Four encounter on Thursday, September 25, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The grand finale will be held on Sunday, September 28, at the same venue, marking the third meeting between the arch-rivals in this edition alone.

India vs Pakistan: Finals in Multinational Tournaments

When it comes to summit clashes, the two cricketing giants have locked horns five times in the finals of multinational tournaments. Pakistan hold the edge, winning three of those contests. Here’s a look back at their past final encounters:

1985 – World Championship of Cricket Final, Melbourne

India clinched the title with a commanding eight-wicket win, thanks to strong performances from Ravi Shastri and Kris Srikkanth.

1986 – Austral-Asia Cup Final, Sharjah

Javed Miandad etched his name in cricket folklore with a last-ball six off Chetan Sharma, sealing a famous victory for Pakistan.

1994 – Austral-Asia Cup Final, Sharjah

Pakistan once again prevailed, defending a competitive total as India faltered in the chase despite Vinod Kambli’s fighting half-century.

2007 – ICC World T20 Final, Johannesburg

Team India celebrates after beating Pakistan to win the 2007 T20 World Cup at Johannesburg on September 24, 2007. – AFP

In the inaugural T20 World Cup, India emerged victorious by five runs after Joginder Sharma dismissed Misbah-ul-Haq in a nail-biting finish.

2017 – ICC Champions Trophy Final, London

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli during the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India at The Oval in London on June 18, 2017. – AFP





Pakistan stunned India with a dominant 180-run win, driven by Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant century and Mohammad Amir’s fiery new-ball spell.

Why the Final Feels Bigger Than the Trophy

India vs Pakistan has always stretched far beyond those 22 yards. No matter who lifts the trophy, this tournament will remain memorable for both sides for reasons outside of cricket.

From the avoided handshake that nearly pushed Pakistan towards a boycott, to match referee Andy Pycroft’s apology to the management, and Haris Rauf’s verbal spat with Abhishek Sharma, this Asia Cup has been thick with drama.

Add Suryakumar Yadav’s political remark in a post-match press conference, followed by Sahibzada Farhan’s gun celebration, and Rauf’s cheeky “6-0” banter—which eventually landed all three players at the ICC’s doorstep, where Farhan walked away with a warning while Rauf and Yadav were both docked 30% of their match fees.

Every moment, every gesture has become part of the story that made this final feel bigger than the Asia Cup itself.

On Sunday, India will look to extend their continental dominance, while Pakistan, desperate to take the Asia crown home after a 13-year hiatus, will be further fueled by the words of the Indian skipper, who claimed “there’s no rivalry anymore.”

But beyond the scorecard, this final will be about pride, memory, and the chance to write a new chapter in one of sport’s fiercest rivalries.

For fans, victory will be celebrated like a festival, while defeat may mean broken television sets and weeks of mourning.

Whatever the result, this year’s Asia Cup will be remembered as the edition where Pakistan and India finally met in the final after four decades—reminding us why their rivalry remains above and beyond any other in world sport.

And in the end, all strategy, all the history, and all the noise boil down to one raw demand from Pakistan fans:

“28 wala match chaiye, Agha Jee…”