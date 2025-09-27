Morne Morkel outlines India’s plan against Shaheen ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final

DUBAI: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel shared his insights on how the men in blue plan to tackle Pakistan’s spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of the highly anticipated ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final, scheduled for Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

During a recent media conference, Morkel acknowledged Shaheen’s aggressive style but emphasised that India would not be intimidated.

The former South African fast bowler also underlined Abhishek’s intent to continue taking the attack to Pakistan’s strike bowler, setting the tone for a potentially electrifying contest.

“It’s exciting the way Abhishek and Shaheen approach their cricket,” Morkel said.

“Shaheen is aggressive, but we won’t back down. The last two times they faced off in this tournament, fans were on the edge of their seats. That’s great for the game, and we look forward to another thrilling battle on Sunday,” he added.

India have already defeated Pakistan twice in this tournament — once in the group stage and again in the Super Four — with opener Abhishek Sharma playing a central role in both victories.

In the group-stage clash, the opening batter gave India a flying start with 31 off just 13 deliveries at a strike rate of 238.46, while Shaheen struggled, conceding 23 runs in two overs.

Their next showdown in the Super Four was even more decisive, as Abhishek smashed 74 off 39 balls, including six fours and five sixes, guiding India’s chase.

Shaheen once again endured a tough outing, giving away 40 runs in 3.5 overs as his rhythm deserted him.

Since then, both stars have rediscovered their best form. Abhishek has notched up back-to-back half-centuries against Bangladesh (75) and Sri Lanka (61), maintaining his fearless approach.

Shaheen, meanwhile, bounced back with match-winning spells of 3/28 against Sri Lanka and 3/17 against Bangladesh, regaining his rhythm just in time for the final.

The stage is set for a high-octane battle between India and Pakistan — and all eyes will be on the duel between Abhishek Sharma and Shaheen Shah Afridi, a contest that could define the Asia Cup 2025 final.