Aaron Nola dominates as Phillies edge Twins in playoff push

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park on Sep 26, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Aaron Nola delivered a stellar performance in his final postseason tune-up, pitching eight dominant innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Minnesota Twins 3-1 at Citizens Bank Park on Friday.



Nola was in peak form, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out nine without issuing a walk.

He retired the first 17 batters he faced before Christian Vázquez broke up the perfect game with a two-out homer in the sixth. Nola recovered to finish eight strong innings and exited to a standing ovation.

The Phillies’ win, combined with the Milwaukee Brewers’ 3-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, moved Philadelphia within one game of Milwaukee for the top spot in the National League playoff race.

Closer Jhoan Duran, facing his former team, recorded his 32nd save of the season — and 16th since joining the Phillies at the trade deadline. He secured the win by working around two hits in the ninth inning.

Philadelphia struck early when Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper singled in the first inning, setting up Alec Bohm’s sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Edmundo Sosa added a solo homer in the fifth, and Brandon Marsh delivered an RBI double in the sixth to extend the lead.

Minnesota starter Joe Ryan took the loss despite striking out nine over five innings, surrendering two runs. The Twins, who had won three of their previous four, couldn’t solve Nola or Duran despite a late rally attempt.