Cristiano Ronaldo strikes again as Al-Nassr defeat Al-Ittihad

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the match in Saudi Pro League on September 26, 2025. — Reuters

JEDDAH: Al-Nassr continued their perfect start to the Saudi Pro League season with a 2-0 victory over defending champions Al-Ittihad in a blockbuster clash at the Alinma Stadium on Friday.

Goals from Sadio Mané and Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the win, sending Jorge Jesus’s side to the top of the table with four wins from four matches.

Mané opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a clinical first-time finish. Ronaldo then doubled the lead in the 34th minute, rising high to head home from close range after the Senegalese winger’s cross into the six-yard box.

Earlier, Al-Ittihad came close when Steven Bergwijn was denied by goalkeeper Bento from a tight angle, but Al-Nassr quickly regained control and punished the hosts.

Ronaldo almost added a second after the break when Predrag Rajković was caught off his line, but the Portuguese star’s effort flew over the bar.

The result means Al-Nassr have now won their opening four league matches of the season for only the third time in their history. On both previous occasions – in 2014-15 and 2018-19 – they went on to lift the title.

Ronaldo, now 40, has scored six goals in as many appearances against Al-Ittihad and has already netted four goals in this league campaign, converting from just 12 shots on target.

For Al-Ittihad, the defeat ends a nine-match winning streak in the league and hands them an early setback in the title race.