Lamine Yamal set for Barcelona return after groin injury

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal in LaLiga on August 31, 2025. — Reuters

SPAIN: Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal confirmed on Friday that he will be available for Sunday’s LaLiga fixture against Real Sociedad, marking his return after missing four matches with a groin injury.



Yamal recently won the 2025 Kopa Trophy, becoming the first player to claim it twice, and finished second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings.

However, he has been sidelined since before the September international break, missing Barcelona’s victories over Valencia, Newcastle United, Getafe, and Real Oviedo.

Before the setback, the teenager was in fine form, scoring twice and providing two assists in Barcelona’s opening three league matches. He also netted three goals for Spain in the 2025 World Cup, including key strikes in wins against Bulgaria and Turkey.

His heavy workload with the national team had sparked criticism from Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, who accused Spain of overusing young players.

Meanwhile, Barça face fresh fitness concerns. Raphinha was forced off in Thursday’s 3–1 win over Oviedo, though Flick described the substitution as precautionary and said he does not expect a serious injury. The Brazilian winger will undergo tests at the training ground on Friday.

Elsewhere, left-back Alejandro Balde is close to returning from a hamstring problem, while Marc-André ter Stegen and Gavi remain long-term absentees. Gavi is set to be sidelined for up to five months following a serious injury confirmed earlier this week.

Adding to the list, midfielder Fermín López has been ruled out for three weeks after suffering a muscle injury in the win over Getafe last Sunday.

Barcelona remain unbeaten in seven matches across all competitions this season, with only a 1–1 draw against Rayo Vallecano in August preventing a perfect start. They currently sit two points behind leaders Real Madrid in LaLiga.