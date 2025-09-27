Montgomery’s late homer lifts White Sox over Nationals in thriller

Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park on Sep 26, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Colson Montgomery smashed a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the Chicago White Sox to a dramatic 10-9 victory over the Washington Nationals in an MLB clash at Nationals Park on Friday.



With one out in the ninth, Kyle Teel reached on a fielding error by reliever Jose A. Ferrer. Montgomery then launched a deep drive to right-center, giving Chicago the decisive runs.

Lenyn Sosa powered the White Sox early with a three-hit, three-RBI performance, including a solo homer, as Chicago raced to an 8-1 lead by the fifth inning.

The White Sox also capitalised on four Nationals errors, with Miguel Vargas and Brooks Baldwin chipping in key RBI singles.

But Washington stormed back behind the long ball. CJ Abrams, Josh Bell, Daylen Lile, and Luis García Jr. all homered, with García delivering an astonishing three blasts to raise his season tally to 16.

His third homer, a two-run shot in the eighth, gave the Nationals a 9-8 lead and nearly completed the comeback.

Chicago’s bullpen, however, shut the door late. Fraser Ellard (1-2) recorded the final out of the eighth to earn the win, while Grant Taylor notched his sixth save with a flawless ninth.

White Sox starter Yoendrys Gómez surrendered five runs on eight hits across six innings. Nationals starter Cade Cavalli allowed six runs — only two earned — over four innings.

The slugfest featured 19 runs and 23 hits, but Washington’s costly defensive lapses proved decisive.

The three-game series continues Saturday, with Sean Burke set to start for Chicago against Washington’s Jake Irvin.